EGY vs USA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Brazil vs Japan, EGY vs USA – Volleyball Prediction Tips For Today’s match EGY vs USA 2019: In the Match 61 of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup 2019, Egypt will face USA in the first match of the day. This is the 14th edition of the competition with Japan playing hosts for the 12th successive time starting from 1977. A total of 12 teams qualified for the event including hosts Japan, 2018 world champion Poland along with Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Tunisia, Italy, Russia, United States and Canada. The teams have been divided into two pools of six teams each.

Erik Shoji, Micah Christenson, Maxwell Holt, Mohamed Abdelmohsen Seliman, Aaron Russell, Ahmed Abdelhay

The match starts at 7:30 am IST on October 15 (Tuesday)

SQUADS:

Egypt: Ahmed Mohamed, Abdallah Abdalsalam Abdallah Bekhit, Mohamed Badawy, Ahmed Abdelhay, Abdelrahman Seoudy, Mohamed Hassan, Hisham Ewais, Reda Haikal, Rashad Atia, Mohamed Masoud, Ahmed Afifi, Hossam Abdalla, Mohamed Khater, Omar Hassan, Mohamed Abdelmohsen Seliman, Ahmed El Sayed, Ahmed Shafik, Mostafa Mohamed Ibrahim Abdelrahman, Ahmed Saber Mohamed, Abdelrahman Abouelella, Ahmed Abdelaal, Ahmed Omar, Mahmoud Mohamed, Ahmed Bekhet

USA: Matthew Anderson, Aaron Russell, Taylor Sander, Jeffrey Jendryk Ii, Kyle Ensing, Mitchell Stahl, Kawika Shoji, Torey Defalco, Michael Saeta, James Shaw, Micah Christenson, Maxwell Holt, Benjamin Patch, Micah Ma’a, Brenden Sander, Joshua Tuaniga, Thomas Jaeschke, Garrett Muagututia, David Wieczorek, David Smith, Dustin Watten, Erik Shoji, Brendan Schmidt, Kyle Dagostino, Price Jarman

