DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match ARS vs FRK at Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt: With the UEFA Europa League all set to return for the 2019-20 season, Arsenal will travel to Frankfurt to face Eintracht in what is expected to be one of the most exciting encounters of the day. The North London club did not get off to a great start to their season with two defeats and a draw in five games.

Languishing at the seventh spot in the points table of English Premier League, the Gunners would be hoping to revive their fate in the European competition. Given they were one of the finalists in last season, the Unai Emery’s side would be feeling confident ahead of the crucial away game. However, there would be some injury issues that would be bothering the side, with Alexandre Lacazette not yet fully recovered and the likes of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding also out of contention.

The home team, too, have not had a great start to their domestic season. With three wins and two defeats, they find themselves at the nonth spot in the Bundesliga. The German club would be taking confidence from their last season’s Europa League campaign, where they had surprised everyone to made it the semis after suffering a first-leg defeat against Benfica in the quarter-final.

However, they will be without the service of their star performer last season, Luka Jovic, who has moved to Real Madrid. Sebastian Haller had also played a pivotal role in Frankfurt’s campaign last year before moving to West Ham United this season. The team will also have some injury issues to deal with in the form of Mijat Gacinovic and Jonathan de Guzman expected to remain on the sidelines.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 19, 2019.

Time: 10:25 PM IST.

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt.

ARS vs FRK Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Leno.

Defenders: Luiz, Abraham, Maitland Niles.

Midfielders: Ceballos, Hasebe, Kostic, Kohr.

Forwards: Aubameyang, Pepe, Dost.

ARS vs FRK My Dream11 Team

Leno (GK), Luiz, Abraham, Maitland Niles, Ceballos, Hasebe, Kostic, Kohr, Aubameyang, Pepe, Dost.

ARS vs FRK Probable Starting XI–

Arsenal- Leno (GK) Kolasinac, Luiz, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Torreira, Ozil, Aubameyang, Pepe.

Eintracht Frankfurt- Trapp (GK) Abraham, Hinteregger, Hasebe, Rode, Gregoritsch, Sow, Chandler, de Costa, Silva, Paciencia.

Check Dream11 Prediction / ARS Dream11 Team / FRK Dream11 Team / Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Eintracht Frankfurt Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.