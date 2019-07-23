Dream11 Prediction And Tips – England vs Ireland

ENG vs IRE One-Off For Day Test Match Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Ireland match today, July 24:

For Ireland, it would be a historic week as they will play England at Lord’s. It would be a massive test for the Irish players who have shown promise and talent. On the other hand, for World Champions England it would be about not being complacent. Without a doubt, England will start overwhelming favourites. Ireland has a not had a great run in Tests as yet. They lost to Pakistan before Afghanistan also defeated them. For William Porterfield, it would be about pushing hosts to the limit and not give them freebies.

Since the turn of the century, Ireland have become known for their one-day exploits, beating the likes of Pakistan (2007) and England (2011) at World Cups.

But Test status was always the dream.

Now this match at Lord’s is set to be the highlight of Ireland’s year given they did not qualify for the reduced 10-team World Cup won just over a week ago by tournament hosts England in a thrilling final against New Zealand, which also took place at ‘the home of cricket’.

TOSS – The toss between England vs Ireland will take place at 2:45 PM IST!

Time: 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Lords Cricket Ground, London

England vs Ireland (ENG vs IRE) Dream11

Keeper – Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen – Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie,

All-Rounders – Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (VC)

Bowlers – Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin.

ENG vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, William Porterfield, Andrew Balbirnie, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (VC), Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin.

Probable Playing XIs:

England

Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Jason Bairstow (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone.

Ireland

William Porterfield (C), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, James McCollum, Kevin O’Brien, Gary Wilson (WK), Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine/Simi Singh, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Mark Adair/Craig Young.

