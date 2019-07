N-Y vs EN-Y Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Bangladesh U19 vs England U19 U-19 Tri-series– Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s match BN-Y vs EN-Y: Hosts England finally beat India U19 to register their first win of the tourney. This is an interesting match because a formidable Bangladesh will look to beat India and go atop of the table. That will not be an easy task against England U19 who would be more confident after their win against India.

My Dream11 Team

Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzid Hasan, Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Kasey Aldridge, Nick Kimber, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri

Probable Playing XIs —

England Under-19s:

Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill (C), Finlay Bean (WK), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Nick Kimber, Hamidullah Qadri

Bangladesh Under-19s:

Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C & WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh U19 (From): Tanzid Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk/C), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Avishek Das, Shahin Alam

England U19 (From): Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill (C), Finlay Bean (WK), Kasey Aldridge, Blake Cullen, Nick Kimber, Hamidullah Qadri, Dan Mousley, George Balderson, James Taylor, Jordan Cox, Dominic Leech, Jack Morley.

