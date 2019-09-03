Dream11 Team England vs Australia Ashes 2019- Cricket Prediction, Tips, Best Picks For Today’s 4th Test Match ENG vs AUS at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: While the first two Tests in the ongoing Ashes made many believe that Australia are the better-possessed unit, the third has not only brought the series back on equal footing but shifted the momentum towards England. Both the teams would be raring to win the fourth one, starting on Wednesday, and take an unassailable lead at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The visitors had missed the service of their star batsman Steve Smith, who had single-handedly won the first Test for his team at Edgbaston, in the third match. Australia had found themselves on the verge of winning the third match as well after they had the home team down to nine wickets when they were still 76 away from victory.

With only one wicket in hand, Ben Stokes displayed a monstrous effort to snatch the victory from the jaw of the touring team and bring the hosts level with them in the ongoing Ashes. After two disappointing results, the Joe Root-led side staged an extraordinary comeback and would be looking to capitalize on the momentum they have received.

Date: September 4, 2019.

TOSS – The toss between England and Australia will take place at 3:00 PM!

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Though Jonny Bairstow has not yet looked at his usual best in the Ashes so far, he should be the keeper for this fantasy team just because of the blunder that Tim Paine has been throughout the series and his career.

Batsmen: With Steve Smith set to return after his concussion injury he should be the automatic selection, along with England captain Joe Root. The other batsmen could be Joe Denly and Mathew Wade.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes would be the first player in any fantasy team involving him, given the devastating form he is in right now. Also, Marnus Labuschagne who came in as the concussion substitute for Steve Smith should not be missed after this three straight half-centuries.

Bowlers: Cutting out all the debates, Jofra Archer should be an automatic selection in this category. Josh Hazlewood and Stuart Broad should be his partner in crimes, while Nathan Lyon can be given the spinning duties.

My Dream XI Team

Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Stuart Broad, Josh Hazlewood, Jofra Archer and Nathan Lyon.

Probable Playing XIs —

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle/Mitchell Starc.

SQUADS —

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran.

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.

