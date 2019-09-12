DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs AUS Ashes 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd Test Between England vs Australia at Kennington Oval, London: After suffering from a heart-wrenching defeat in Manchester and relinquishing the urn, England will aim to draw the five-match Ashes series and gain all 24 ICC World Test Championship points available when they take on Australia in the final Test beginning on Thursday at The Oval.

England, who clinched a miraculous win in the third Test, failed to keep up their spirit and came out with a below-par performance, especially with the bat, at Old Trafford as they lost the match by 185 runs.

England’s batsmen have not been able to perform as Joe Root and Bayliss would have liked. Ben Stokes, their hero at Headingley, is set to have a shoulder scan after he picked up an injury at Old Trafford, pulling up in his 11th over, and didn’t bowl during Australia’s second innings.

However, England’s main concern is to find a way to stop Steve Smith, who is having a dream run in the ongoing Ashes. With three centuries and two fifties, Smith has scored more than 680 runs and is arguably the main difference between the two sides. On the other hand, Australia will look to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

TOSS – The toss between England and Australia will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: One from Jonny Bairstow or Jos Buttler can be picked for this role. Bairstow had an ordinary run with the bat in the series so far but Buttler showed glimpses of Test match temperament in the last innings of Old Trafford which provides him with an edge over his contemporary.

Batsmen: The likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root, David Warner, Joe Denly and Rory Burns will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men possess the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Stuart Broad can be picked in the side to handle the pace bowling duties. Nathan Lyon can be chosen as the lone spinner in the fantasy XI.

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their batting skills. They are also pretty handy with the red cherry in their hand as well.

My Dream11 Team

Steve Smith (vc), Joe Denly, Rory Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes (C), Jonny Bairstow, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Stuart Broad.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs —

England Confirmed XI: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach and Stuart Broad.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (C/wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

SQUADS —

Australia (From): Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc.

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran.

