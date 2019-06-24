DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team England vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match ENG vs AUS at Lord’s, London: England and Australia, the traditional-rivals will face off at the iconic Lord’s in match 32 of the ongoing World Cup on Tuesday and it just does not get bigger. The Aussies are much closer to sealing their spot in the semi-finals of the mega event, whereas, the host England is still not confirmed with their position in the semis. By winning this game, English side can make their chance better and hopes alive in this ongoing tournament. They missed Jason Roy in the last two matches and the dashing opener is unlikely to play the all-important encounter. Australia are coming into this match with a clinical win over Bangladesh.

England, on the other hand, are coming off a shocking loss to Sri Lanka. They would look to go allout for a win. It promises to be a cracker of a match.

Spinners are expected to play a crucial part at Lords.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Lord’s, London.

Toss: Toss between England and Australia will be at 2:30 PM (IST)

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Batting: Players like David Warner, Steve Smith along with England’s James Vince and Joe Root should find their places in the team.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile should be there from Australia. From the other team, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer can be chosen.

All-rounder: Eyes closed, Ben Stokes should be in the team.

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey should be the automatic choice for this role but we have another option ready as Jonny Bairstow.

My Dream XI Team

David Warner, Steve Smith (VC), James Vince, Joe Root, Alex Carey (WK), Jonny Bairstow (C), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer.

Probable Playing XIs

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

SQUADS

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Tom Curran.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff.

Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG Dream11 Team / AUS Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.