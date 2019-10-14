Dream11 Prediction

After the defeat in Prague, Gareth Southgate could make changes in his starting XI against Bulgaria. English captain Harry Kane in all likelihood play as he has been in phenomenal form scoring seven goals in five qualifiers, which includes a hattrick as well. It promises to be a thrilling encounter as Bulgaria are no pushovers. Bulgaria, who have lost their last four matches would like to get back to winning ways against a starry English lineup.

Head To Head Record:

ENG 4-0 BLG

BLG 0-3 ENG

ENG 4-0 BLG

ENG 0-0 BLG

TIME- The kick-off time of Euro 2020 Qualifiers between England and Bulgaria is 12:15 AM (IST).

Date: October 15, 2019 (Tuesday).

Venue: Stade de France Stadium in Saint Denis.

Probable Playing XIs

Playing 11 of ENG:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Maguire, Chilwell; J Henderson, Winks; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Playing 11 of BLG:

Iliev; Pashov, Dimitrov, Zanev, Nedyalkov; Kostadinov; Ivanov, Marcelinho, Malinov, Wanderson; Kraev

