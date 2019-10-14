Dream11 Prediction
Team England vs Bulgaria Euro 2020 Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s European Qualifiers Match ENG vs BLG at Stadion Vasil Levski:
After the defeat in Prague, Gareth Southgate could make changes in his starting XI against Bulgaria. English captain Harry Kane in all likelihood play as he has been in phenomenal form scoring seven goals in five qualifiers, which includes a hattrick as well. It promises to be a thrilling encounter as Bulgaria are no pushovers. Bulgaria, who have lost their last four matches would like to get back to winning ways against a starry English lineup.
Head To Head Record:
ENG 4-0 BLG
BLG 0-3 ENG
ENG 4-0 BLG
ENG 0-0 BLG
TIME- The kick-off time of Euro 2020 Qualifiers between England and Bulgaria is 12:15 AM (IST).
Date: October 15, 2019 (Tuesday).
Venue: Stade de France Stadium in Saint Denis.
ENG vs BLG My Dream11 Team
Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Keane, Maguire, Nedyalkov, Sancho, Marcelinho, Malinov, Wanderson, Kane, Sterling
Probable Playing XIs
Playing 11 of ENG:
Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Maguire, Chilwell; J Henderson, Winks; Sancho, Mount, Sterling; Kane
Playing 11 of BLG:
Iliev; Pashov, Dimitrov, Zanev, Nedyalkov; Kostadinov; Ivanov, Marcelinho, Malinov, Wanderson; Kraev
