Team England vs New Zealand Prediction 1st T20I Match England Tour of New Zealand 2019 – Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s 1st T20I Match ENG vs NZ at Hagley Oval, Christchurch:

England and New Zealand will square off in the first of the five-match series on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. This is England’s first limited-overs assignment ever since they won the World Cup at home earlier in the year. New Zealand were at the receiving end of that controversial win with the winner having to be decided on the basis of boundary count. Both teams look evenly balanced on paper. New Zealand are without their regular skipper Kane Williamson. Tim Southee will lead the hosts. England have rested some of the top players for this series which presents a great opportunity for the youngsters to capitalise on the opportunity.

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 6 AM (IST) on November 1.

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Keeper – Tim Seifert

Batters – Martin Guptill (captain), Ross Taylor, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan

All-Rounders – Colin de Grandhomme (vice-captain), Sam Curran

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

Tim Seifert, Martin Guptill (captain), Ross Taylor, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Colin de Grandhomme (vice-captain), Sam Curran, Tim Southee, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Lewis Gregory, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Patrick Brown

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

SQUADS:

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (w), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown

New Zealand Squad: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner

