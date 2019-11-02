Dream11 Prediction

Team England vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match England Tour of New Zealand 2019 – Captain And Vice-Captain For Today’s 2nd T20I Match ENG vs NZ at Westpac Stadium in Wellington 6:30 AM IST:

After a winning start to their campaign, World champions England would like to keep up the same momentum when they lock horns with hosts New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday. While Pat Brown and Sam Curran also made a successful start to their T20I career, it was James Vince’s fifty that helped England gun down the total. With Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner in good form, the Kiwis would like to level the series on Sunday.

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 6 AM (IST) on November 3.

Time: 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

ENG vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Tim Seifert (C)

Batsmen – Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro

All-Rounders – Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers – Tom Curran (VC), Tim Southee, Pat Brown

My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert (C), Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Tom Curran (VC), Tim Southee, Pat Brown

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner.

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Pat Brown.

SQUADS:

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow (w), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Lewis Gregory, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Patrick Brown

New Zealand Squad: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner

