Dream11 Team England Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I Women’s Ashes 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I Match ENG-W vs AUS-W at County Ground in Hove:

Australia will look to continue their domination when they take on their English counterparts in the 2nd T20I at Hove. Meg Lanning would be hoping for another brilliant show after her surreal 133, which is now the highest individual score in Women’s T20I history. Her breathtaking show powered Australia to a mammoth 226/3. Chasing a mammoth 227 to win, England could muster merely 133/9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

TOSS – The toss between England Women and Australia Women will take place at 6.30 PM IST!

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground in Hove

My Dream XI Team

Keeper – Alyssa Healy

Batters – Meg Lanning (C), Tammy Beaumont, Beth Mooney, Lauren Winfield

All-Rounders – Ashleigh Gardner, Natalie Sciver (VC), Katherine Brunt

Bowlers – Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

Probable Playing XIs:

England Women:

Amy Jones (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (C), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone.

Australia Women:

Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

SQUADS —

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Sarah Taylor (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicole Bolton, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

