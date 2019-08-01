Dream11 Team Essex Eagles vs Hampshire Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match ESS vs HAM at County Ground, Chelmsford: In terms of form Essex Eagles and Hampshire seem to be sharing a similar kind of fate. Both the teams have managed to win only one match, lost two and seen another game getting washed out. While Hampshire registered their only victory against Somerset, Essex had it against Surrey.

Meanwhile, Essex is all set to be boosted by the presence of Pakistani speedster Mohammed Amir who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He was waiting for his sports visa to be granted and is all geared up to take the field against Hampshire in an important away game. Also, to worsen the situation further for the home team, they will have a weaker batting line-up after dropping Ravi Bopara and Varun Chopra.

Essex Eagles vs Hampshire Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Essex Eagles and Hampshire will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Adam Wheater.

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, James Vince.

All-rounders: Ryan ten Doeschate, Chris Morris, Liam Dawson.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Matt Quinn, Chris Wood.

My Dream XI Team

Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, James Vince, Adam Wheater (C), Ryan ten Doeschate, Chris Morris, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Amir, Matt Quinn, Chris Wood.

Probable Playing XIs —

Essex Eagles: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Matthew Quinn, Adam Zampa, Aaron Beard/Sam Cook.

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane.

SQUADS–

Essex Eagles: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Adam Wheater (WK), Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Matthew Quinn, Adam Zampa, Aaron Beard/Sam Cook, Aaron Beard/Sam Cook, Shane Snater.

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson.

