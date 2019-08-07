Dream11 Predictions And Tips

Team Essex vs Somerset South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match ESS vs SOM at County Ground in Chelmsford: Despite Babar Azam and Tom Banton’s good form, Somerset have not lived up to the billing. They would like to correct that with a win when they lock horns with Essex in Chelmsford. Somerset have merely won two out of their six games. Essex too has had an identical season like their opposition winning two out of six. The good part is that Ravi Bopara would be making a comeback to the team.

Essex vs Somerset Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Essex vs Somerset will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Essex vs Somerset Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton, Adam Wheater

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Dan Lawrence, James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom

Allrounders: Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Adam Zampa, Simon Harmer, Mohammad Amir, Craig Overton

ESS vs SOM My Dream11 Team

Adam Wheater, Babar Azam (C), Eddie Byrom, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate (VC), Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Amir, Craig Overton, Jerome Taylor.

ESS vs SOM Probable Playing 11

Essex: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Simon Harmer (C), Shane Snater, Mohammad Amir, Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton.

