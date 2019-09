Dream11 Team Essex vs Worcestershire Final VITALITY T20 BLAST 2019 ENGLISH T20 BLAST – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match ESS vs WOR at Edgbaston, Birmingham

“We were going to bowl as well with dew set to come around. The picth does change a bit and we’ve seen it this year. It was a good win in the last game and it’s nice to be here in the finals. It was nice to get a break after the last game becuase we were a bit too high and wanted the boys to calm down. No other team has won two Blast finals in a row and we have a chance to do that,” said Moeen Ali after winning the toss.

Worcestershire (Playing XI): Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Moeen Ali(c), Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris

Essex (Playing XI): Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Adam Wheater(w), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer(c), Aron Nijjar, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook

My Dream11 Team

Ravi Bopara (captain), Moeen Ali, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Riki Wessels, Daryl Mitchell, Riki Wessels, Aaron Beard, Simon Harmer, Adam Zampa, Patrick Brown

The match starts at 11:15 pm IST.

ESS vs WOR Predicted 11

Essex (Probable XI): Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Weather (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aaron Beard, James Porter, Adam Zampa

Worcestershire (Probable XI): Joe Leach, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali (c), Ben Cox (wk), Thomas Charles Fell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillion Pennington, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown

SQUADS:

Essex: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (captain), Aaron Beard, James Porter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar

Worcestershire: Joe Leach, Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali (captain), Ben Cox (wk), Thomas Charles Fell, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown, Adam Finch, George Rhodes, Brett D’ Oliveira, Josh Tongue

