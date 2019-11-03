Dream11 Predictions
Team Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match EVE vs TOT at Goodison Park 10:00 PM IST:
Everton will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Goodison Park on Sunday. Both the sides are in need of a win desperately to keep themselves afloat in the ongoing league. For Spurs, it has been a below-average season playing away from home having managed only 2 points from their 5 away games played this season. On the other hand, Everton has managed to accumulate 9 out of their 10 points so far in the EPL from their home games.
Eyes would be on English captain Harry Kane, given the good form he is in.
TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur is 10:00 PM (IST).
Date: November 3, 2019 (Saturday).
Venue: Goodison Park.
EVE vs TOT My Dream11 Team
J Pickford, L Digne, D Sanchez, J Vertonghen, T Walcott, T Ndombele, Richarlison, C Eriksen, H Son, H Kane and D Calvert-Lewin
Probable Playing XIs
Everton: Pickford, Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Andre Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Iwobi and Richarlison
Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Ndombele, Sissoko, Erikson, Alli, Son and Kane
