Team FK Partizan vs Manchester United FC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group L Match PTZ vs MUN at Partizan Stadium 10:25 PM IST:

Manchester United will travel to Partizan for their Group L Champions League clash on Thursday. United put up a spirited show against an in-form Liverpool last week, where they managed to draw the game 1-1. The Red Devils would be aware of their dismal away record where they are winless in their last 11 games. They would like to change that when they take on FK Partizan. Partizan has a splendid home record where they have won eight of their last nine home games.

While Paul Pogba’s injury is going to keep him out, Jesse Lingard and Luke Shaw could make a comeback.

FK Partizan vs Manchester United FC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 24, 2019.

Time: 10:25 PM IST (October 24).

Venue: Partizan Stadium.

PTZ vs MUN Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper: Romero

Defender: Rojo, Wan-Bissaka, Pavlovic, Miletic

Midfielders: McTominay, Mata, Tosic

Forwards: James, Martial, Umar

My Dream11 Team

Romero, Rojo, Wan-Bissaka, Pavlovic, Miletic, McTominay, Mata, Tosic, James, Martial, Umar

Probable Starting XI

Partizan: Stojkovic; Miletic, Ostojic, Pavlovic, Urosevic; Natkho, Zdjelar; Asano, Soumah, Tosic; Umar

Manchester United: Romero; Young, Rojo, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred, Pereira; Mata, James, Martial

