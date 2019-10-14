Dream11 Prediction

Turkey and France have both earned 18 points from seven games. Turkey is still ahead of France as they have a better head-to-head record against them. Turkey had defeated France 2-0 at following their 2-0 win at Torku Arena in June. After that hiccup early on, Didier Deschamps men have been on a winning streak. Turkey’s only defeat in the qualifying campaign came against Iceland, but have won their next three games goals-to-nil.

TIME- The kick-off time of Euro 2020 Qualifiers between France and Turkey is 12:15 AM (IST).

Date: October 15, 2019 (Tuesday).

Venue: Stade de France Stadium in Saint Denis.

Probable Playing XIs

Turkey Probable XI: Gunok (GK), Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Meras, Kahveci, Tekdemir, Tufan, Tosun, Yilmaz, Calhanoglu

France Probable XI: Mandanda (GK), Pavard, Varane, Lenglet, Hernandez, Ndombele, Tolisso, Matuidi, Coman, Giroud, Griezmann

