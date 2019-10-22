Dream11 Prediction

Team Galatasaray FC vs Real Madrid FC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group A Match GAL vs RM at Turk Telekom Arena 12:30 AM IST:

After the shock 1-0 loss to Mallorca, Real Madrid would be cautious when they lock horns against Galatasaray FC in Group A Champions League clash at the Turk Telekom Arena. Zidane’s men have not had the best of times and they would like to change that against Galatasaray.

It is bad news for Galatasaray as they will miss the services of Mario Lemina, who is ruled out due to a thigh injury, while Emre Akbaba is only expected to back by 2020 as he broke his leg. Christian Luyindama seems to have recovered from injury and is likely to start at centre half for the forthcoming fixture.

Galatasaray FC vs Real Madrid FC UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 23, 2019.

Time: 12:30 PM IST (October 23).

Venue: Turk Telekom Arena.

GAL vs RM Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper- T Courtois

Defenders- C Luyindama, R Varane, S Ramos, R Donk

Midfielders- T Kroos, Casemiro (C), Y Belhanda

Forwards- R Babel, F Andone, K Benzema

My Dream11 Team

T Courtois, C Luyindama, R Varane, S Ramos, R Donk, T Kroos, Casemiro (C), Y Belhanda, R Babel, F Andone, K Benzema

GAL vs RM Probable Starting XI

Galatasaray- Muslera; Marcao, Luyindama, Donk; Nagatomo, Seri, N’Zonzi, Mariano; Babel, Andone, Belhanda

Real Madrid- Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Hazard

