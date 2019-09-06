DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Germany vs Netherlands UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GER vs NED at Volksparkstadion in Bahrenfeld, Hamburg: In what is being seen as the first major clash of the ongoing qualifiers for the UEFA EURO 2020, Germany and Netherlands will lock horns with each other. Going to the match, Germany will miss the service of Chelsea’s experienced centre-back Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane due to injury.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer would also be not seen in the German colours. The defence looks bleak and thus major responsibilities would have to be shouldered by the experienced midfielders Tony Kroos and Marco Reus. Manuel Neuer under the bar should also add a pinch of experience in a young German squad.

Netherlands, by quite some margin, look the side which would emerge with full three points after the end of the game. They have strong defence boasted by the likes FIFA Ballon d’Or nominee Virgil van Dijk, Juventus’ Matthijs de Light and PSV’s Denzel Dumfries.

With midfielders like Liverpool’s Georginio Wijanldum and Barcelona’s Frankie de Jong, this Netherlands team is touted to be the next big thing of European and world football. The forward line consists of fresh talents in the form of PSV’s youngsters Donyell Malen and Steven Bergwijn clubbed with Lyon’s Memphis Depay.

Germany last five results: L D D W W W.

Netherlands last five results: W D W L W L.

Germany vs Netherlands UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers Match Details

Date: September 6, 2019.

Time: 12:15 AM IST (September 7).

Venue: Volksparkstadion in Bahrenfeld, Hamburg.

GER vs NED Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Nico Schulz, Matthias Ginter.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong.

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn.

Probable Starting 11

Germany-

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defenders: Nico Schulz, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah.

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gündogan, Marco Reus.

Forwards: Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry

Netherlands-

Goalkeeper: Jasper Cillessen.

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Matthijs de Ligt.

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon.

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Donyell Malen.

