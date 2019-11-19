Dream11 Prediction

Team Germany vs Northern Island UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s European Qualifiers Group C Match GER vs NIR at Commerzbank-Arena 1:15 AM IST:

While Germany has already qualified, it will be a great opportunity for Northern Island to cement their spot as well. Germany has won six out of seven matches to top the group going into the game against Northern Island. Germany has to be cautious, as a loss against their opposition could see Netherlands pip Joachim Leow’s side to top group C. Joachim Low is expected to deploy the same eleven which featured in the 4-0 win against Belarus. Marco Reus and Kai Havertz are likely to miss the encounter due to injuries.

TIME- The kick-off time of Euro 2020 Qualifiers between Germany vs Northern Island is 1:15 AM (IST).

Date: October 19, 2019 (Friday).

Venue: Commerzbank-Arena.

GER vs NIR My Dream11 Team

Peacock Farrell, Cathcart, J. Evans, Ginter, Klostermann, Davis, Kimmich, S. Evans, Kroos, Werner, Gnabry

Probable Playing XIs

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Ginter, Koch, Schulz; Kroos, Kimmich, Gundogan; Werner, Gnabry, Goretzka

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell; Dallas, Cathcart, J Evans, Brown; S Davis, C Evans; Saville, McNair, Whyte; Magennis

