After a riveting Day 1, thanks to AB De Villiers, Day 2 promises more entertainment. Glamorgan would be hosting Gloucestershire at Cheltenham and it is expected to be a cracker of a match. Glamorgan will look to bounce back after a defeat to Somerset. On the other hand, Gloucestershire would feel confident walking into the match after a win against Leicestershire in the County Championship and that will give them a whole lot of confidence. It is expected to be a high-scoring game as the ground is known to favour batters. Fakhar Zaman missed out the opener due to VISA issues and there is no update on his front as yet.

TOSS – The toss between Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan will take place at 6:30 PM.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Some big names who will feature in the Vitality Blast match are Colin Ingram, Andrew Tye, and Michael Klinger. If day 1 was anything to go by, then Day 2 promises to be as exciting.

Keeper – James Bracey

Batsmen – Colin Ingram (C), Michael Klinger, Jeremy Lawlor, David Lloyd, Ian Cockbain

All-Rounders – Benny Howell (VC), Ryan Higgins

Bowlers – Andrew Tye, Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan

Probable Playing XIs:

Gloucestershire:

Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor.

Bench: Chris Liddle, Graeme van Buuren, Chris Dent.

Glamorgan:

Jeremy Lawlor, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram (C), Chris Cooke (WK), Daniel Douthwaite, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange, Michael Hogan.

Bench: Owen Morgan, Lukas Carey, Fakhar Zaman.