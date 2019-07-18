As the ICC World Cup 2019 ended with a bang in England, cricket there is back with another explosive round. This time in the shorter format as the Vitality T20 Blas is all set to take off from today. In one of the matches on the first day, Glamorgan and Somerset will lock horns with each other at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Despite finishing the league stage at the top of the points table, Somerset had lost the semifinal last year against Sussex and will look to revive their fate in this year’s edition. Also, with the inclusion of Pakistani star player Babar Azam they will impose some serious threats to the other teams of South group. Glamorgan had finished sixth in the lasts season and will look for improved outings in this season. Their star signing Babar Azam, however, will be unavailable for selection in their first game.

TOSS – The toss between Glamorgan and Somerset will take place at 10:30 PM.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

The likes of Colin Ingram, Babar Azam, Lewis Gregory and Roelof van der Merwe should easily get into any fantasy eleven of today’s match. Also with bowlers like Marchant de Lange and Jerome Taylor, one should not worry much about the bowling unit of his/her dream11 team.

My Dream XI Team

Colin Ingram (C), Kiran Carlson, Babar Azam, James Hildreth, Billy Root, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Michael Hogan, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller.

Probable Playing XIs —

Glamorgan: Billy Root, Jeremy Lawlor, Colin Ingram (C), Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (WK), Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey/Dan Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange.

Somerset: Tom Abell, Babar Azam, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Peter Trego, Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Banton (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Jamie Overton/Craig Overton.

Squads-

Glamorgan: Billy Root, Jeremy Lawlor, Colin Ingram (C), Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (WK), Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey/Dan Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Lukas Carey, Dan Douthwaite, Owen Morgan.

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Abell, Babar Azam, Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Jerome Taylor, Peter Trego, Roelof van der Merwe and Max Waller.

