DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire South Vitality T20 Blast 2019 4th Quarter-Final – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match GLO vs DER at County Ground, Bristol: After going through a really dismal start to this year’s Vitality T20 Blast campaign, both the team seemed to up their ante at the right moment. While Gloucestershire won their last three league games to earn a spot in the quarter-final, Derbyshire registered four back-to-back victories.

Gloucestershire have been playing some great cricket in the final phases of the league stage and won six out of their last eight matches. They would be expecting to continue their winning run to another match and book their tickets for the semifinals. However, it would not be a mean task against Derbyshire who were one of the first teams to enter the quarterfinals. To have them free for their three-day match Against Australia, all their league matches were scheduled early.

TOSS – The toss between Gloucestershire and Derbyshire will take place at 11:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: James Bracey.

Batsmen: Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman.

All-rounders: Jack Taylor, Luis Reece, Matthew Critchley.

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Andrew Tye, David Payne.

My Dream XI Team

Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman (C), James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, Luis Reece, Matthew Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Andrew Tye, David Payne.

Probable Playing XIs —

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, Chris Liddle, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne.

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daryn Smit (WK), Logan van Beek, Anuj Dal, Ravi Rampaul.

SQUADS —

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, Chris Liddle, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Chris Dent, John Shaw.

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Daryn Smit (WK), Logan van Beek, Anuj Dal, Ravi Rampaul, Boyd Rankin, Harvey Hosein, Darren Stevens.

