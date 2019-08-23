DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team Gloucestershire vs Somerset South Group Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match GLO vs SOM at County Ground, Bristol: An interesting mid-table battle would be on the card when the fourth-placed Gloucestershire face Somerset who are placed fifth in the points table. Gloucestershire have managed to won four out of the ten matches they have played in this season so far and have seen three washed-out games. However, of the four won matches, three have come in the last four and they will look to extend their winning run when they host their upcoming match.

Somerset, on the other hand, have failed to capitalize as a team and it has resulted in string of defeats. Babar Azam and Tom Banton have been brilliant at the top but the other players don’t seem to take any inspiration from them and continue to underperform. With only two wins from six games, they would be hoping to stage a turnaround from this stage to keep their hopes alive.

TOSS – The toss between Gloucestershire and Somerset will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Michael Hammond, Tom Abell (C), Ian Cockbain.

All-rounders: Ryan Higgins.

Bowlers: Jerome Taylor, Andrew Tye, Craig Overton, Chris Liddle.

My Dream XI Team

Babar Azam, Michael Hammond, Tom Abell (C), Ian Cockbain, Tom Banton (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jerome Taylor, Andrew Tye, Craig Overton, Chris Liddle.

Probable Playing XIs —

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, Chris Liddle, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Dominic Bess, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton.

SQUADS —

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, Chris Liddle, Graeme van Buuren, David Payne, Chris Dent, John Shaw.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Dominic Bess, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, George Bartlett, Ollie Sale, Jamie Overton, Tim Groenewald.

