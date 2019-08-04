Dream11 Team Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match GLO vs SUS at County Ground, Bristol: Gloucestershire lost a nail biter against Essex on the same ground in their last outing. They will have a chance to revive their fate when they take on a jubilant Sussex side. The Sharks have won all the completed matches they have appeared in and decimated Kent in their previous match. The likes of Laurie Evans and Philip Salt have been in destructive form for the Sussex and been scoring ample amount of runs. Their bowling unit have also looked balanced with Rashid Khan and Tymal Mills. Jofra Archer will also be available for this game.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Gloucestershire and Sussex Sharks will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey.

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Laurie Evans, Phillip Salt, Miles Hammond.

All-rounders: David Wiese, Ryan Higgins.

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer.

My Dream XI Team

Luke Wright, Laurie Evans, Phillip Salt, Miles Hammond, Alex Carey, David Wiese, Ryan Higgins, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer.

Probable Playing XIs —

Gloucestershire: Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (C), Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Andrew Tye, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK).

Sussex Sharks: Luke Wright (c), Chris Jordan, Laurie Evans, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Alex Carey (wk), Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Delray Rawlins/Reece Topley.

SQUADS–

Gloucestershire: Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (C), Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Andrew Tye, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Chris Liddle, Chris Dent, Matt Taylor.

Sussex Sharks: Luke Wright (c), Chris Jordan, Laurie Evans, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, David Wiese, Alex Carey (wk), Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Delray Rawlins/Reece Topley, Will Beer, Ben Brown, Luke Evans, Delray Rawlins/Reece Topley, Harry Finch, Ollie Robinson, Aaron Thomason.

