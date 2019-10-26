Dream11 Prediction
Team Guangzhou R&F FC vs Hebei CFFC, Chinese Super League 2019– Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GZ vs HBI at Langfang City Sports Center 1:00 PM IST:
Both Guangzhou R&F FC and Hebei CFFC are languishing at the bottom of the table and the main battle is not to get relegated. It promises to be an exciting game as a lot will be at stake. Both the sides have not had a good season but would like to sign off on a high.
Last Five Games of GZ:
L GZ 1-3 SLT
W GZ 2-1 TIA
L SHZ 4-0 GZ
D GZ 2-2 SIPG
D GZ 2-2 SUN
Last Five Games of HBI:
L SUN 4-1 HBI
W HBI 2-1 TED
L HEN 4-1 HBI
W REN 1-2 HBI
L HBI 0-3 SLT
Head To Head Record:
GZ 2-2 HBI
GZ 2-1 HBI
HBI 2-2 GZ
HBI 2-1 GZ
GZ 1-1 HBI
My Dream11 Team
Y. Cheng, Haifeng, Miao, Z. Cheng, Ran Hang, Zhipeng, Yunlong, Peng-Wang, Mascherano, D. Saba, X. Dong
GZ vs HBI Probable XI
Playing 11 of HBI: Chi Wenyi (GK), Jiang Wenjun, Ran Hang, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chendong, Jiang Zhipeng, Wang Qiuming, Javier Mascherano, Fernandinho, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng
Playing 11 of GZ: Cheng Yuelei (GK), Tang Miao, Yi Teng, Jin Pengxiang, Ding Haifeng, Li Tixiang, Wang Peng, Dia Saba, Fan Yunlong, Ye Chugui, Eran Zahavi
Check Dream11 Prediction / Guangzhou R&F FC Dream11 Team / Hebei CFFC Dream11 Team / HBI vs GZ Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.