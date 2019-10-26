Dream11 Prediction

Team Guangzhou R&F FC vs Hebei CFFC, Chinese Super League 2019– Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GZ vs HBI at Langfang City Sports Center 1:00 PM IST:

Both Guangzhou R&F FC and Hebei CFFC are languishing at the bottom of the table and the main battle is not to get relegated. It promises to be an exciting game as a lot will be at stake. Both the sides have not had a good season but would like to sign off on a high.

Last Five Games of GZ:

L          GZ        1-3       SLT
W       GZ        2-1       TIA
L         SHZ      4-0       GZ
D        GZ        2-2       SIPG
D        GZ        2-2       SUN

Last Five Games of HBI:

L          SUN         4-1        HBI
W       HBI          2-1         TED
L          HEN        4-1        HBI
W       REN         1-2        HBI
L          HBI          0-3        SLT

Head To Head Record:

GZ          2-2        HBI
GZ          2-1        HBI
HBI        2-2        GZ
HBI        2-1        GZ
GZ         1-1         HBI

My Dream11 Team

Y. Cheng, Haifeng, Miao, Z. Cheng, Ran Hang, Zhipeng, Yunlong, Peng-Wang, Mascherano, D. Saba, X. Dong

GZ vs HBI Probable XI

Playing 11 of HBI: Chi Wenyi (GK), Jiang Wenjun, Ran Hang, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chendong, Jiang Zhipeng, Wang Qiuming, Javier Mascherano, Fernandinho, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Playing 11 of GZ: Cheng Yuelei (GK), Tang Miao, Yi Teng, Jin Pengxiang, Ding Haifeng, Li Tixiang, Wang Peng, Dia Saba, Fan Yunlong, Ye Chugui, Eran Zahavi

