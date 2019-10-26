Dream11 Prediction

Team Guangzhou R&F FC vs Hebei CFFC, Chinese Super League 2019– Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GZ vs HBI at Langfang City Sports Center 1:00 PM IST:

Both Guangzhou R&F FC and Hebei CFFC are languishing at the bottom of the table and the main battle is not to get relegated. It promises to be an exciting game as a lot will be at stake. Both the sides have not had a good season but would like to sign off on a high.

Last Five Games of GZ:

L GZ 1-3 SLT

W GZ 2-1 TIA

L SHZ 4-0 GZ

D GZ 2-2 SIPG

D GZ 2-2 SUN

Last Five Games of HBI:

L SUN 4-1 HBI

W HBI 2-1 TED

L HEN 4-1 HBI

W REN 1-2 HBI

L HBI 0-3 SLT

Head To Head Record:

GZ 2-2 HBI

GZ 2-1 HBI

HBI 2-2 GZ

HBI 2-1 GZ

GZ 1-1 HBI

My Dream11 Team

Y. Cheng, Haifeng, Miao, Z. Cheng, Ran Hang, Zhipeng, Yunlong, Peng-Wang, Mascherano, D. Saba, X. Dong

GZ vs HBI Probable XI

Playing 11 of HBI: Chi Wenyi (GK), Jiang Wenjun, Ran Hang, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chendong, Jiang Zhipeng, Wang Qiuming, Javier Mascherano, Fernandinho, Marcao, Dong Xuesheng

Playing 11 of GZ: Cheng Yuelei (GK), Tang Miao, Yi Teng, Jin Pengxiang, Ding Haifeng, Li Tixiang, Wang Peng, Dia Saba, Fan Yunlong, Ye Chugui, Eran Zahavi

