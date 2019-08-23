Dream11 Prediction

Team GUJ vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 54 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: Both the sides have had a dreadful start to the season. While Patna is last in the points table, the Fortune Giants have lost consecutive matches and both the sides would like to get back to winning ways. Pardeep has not had the best of seasons and that has not helped the Pirates. Pirates would love to see Pardeep firing.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Rohit Gulia are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Jaideep, Sunil Kumar, Ankit in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Monu’s selection for this slot is almost a no-brainer as he is equally good for defence and offence for the Panthers.

My Dream XI Team

Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Monu

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (C), Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pankaj, More GB, Ankit.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Monu, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak, Jaideep, Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ PAT Dream11 Team/ Patna Pirates Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Fortune Giants Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.