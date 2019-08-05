DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team GUJ vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 28 Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna: Gujarat Fortune Giants and Puneri Paltan will lock horns with each other in the second match of the day which will see Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers plying their trades in the first match.

Gujarat Fortune Giants will enter the match on the back of their first defeat in this edition against U Mumba in their last outing. The raiding unit failed massively against the Fazel Atrachali-led side and the defenders too lost their track in the second half. More GB has emerged as a valuable player for them with his all-round abilities and the Sunil Kumar-led side will hope he continues to spark.

Puneri Paltan would be high on confidence after thrashing the home team Patna Pirates by a margin of more than 20 points. The raiders were on top of their game and the defenders complimented them with perfection as Pune produced their best performance of the season.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Puneri Paltan will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

My Dream XI Team

More GB, Amit Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Manjeet, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Surjeet Singh (C).

Predicted Starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and More GB

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh(C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Check Dream11 Prediction / GUJ Dream11 Team / PUN Dream11 Team / Gujarat Fortune Giants Dream11 Team/ Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.