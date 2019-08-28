Dream11 Predictions

Team Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 62 GUJ vs HAR at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi: The Fortune Giants are back to winning ways and they would hope it remains that way when they lock horns with Haryana Steelers. The Giants got back to winning ways by defeating former champions Patna Pirates, who have had a poor season. The Fortune Giants still are placed at the eighth place in the points table, whereas the Steelers are still in a better position at fifth. What has worked for the Fortune Giants in the combination of Sunil Kumar-Parvesh Bhainswal.

The Steelers are also coming off a hard-fought victory over the Warriors and they would like to keep the winning momentum going when they take on the Fortune Giants. All in all, it promises to be a cracker.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Rohit Gulia is a must-have in all teams while Vikas Khandola and Sachin are also brilliant options to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar and Dharamraj Cheralathan in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Pankaj is a solid option for this slot. He possesses good qualities in defence and offence on the mat.

My Dream11 Team

Rohit Gulia, Vikas Khandola, Sachin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Pankaj

Predicted Starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D)

