Dream11 Team Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 37 GUJ vs TEL at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad: The home leg for Gujarat Fortune Giants have not started the way they would have liked it. The defeat against Tamil Thalaivas did not hurt them much as they still find themselves in the top half of the points table. However, another defeat on the trot could see them slipping to the bottom half. Thus the home team should be desperate to get their campaign back on winnings track to consolidate their position.

Telugu Titans, this edition of Pro Kabaddi League, have found themselves in the middle of a dismal run which has not provided a single win. In their last match against Bengaluru Bulls, they got a thrashing of 26-47 and are in a desperate need of a win. Another defeat could potentially end their campaign. The much-talked-about Desai brothers have shown glimpses of their finesse but have failed to click on occasions where they were required the most.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad.

My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tanwar, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Gulia, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit and Sumit.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Seven–

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and More GB.

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun/ Krushna Madane and Armaan.

