GUJ vs TRP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Gujarat vs Tripura Round 5, Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match GUJ vs TRP: After the Duleep Trophy marked the beginning of the 2019-20 domestic season in Indian cricket, it’s now turn for the premier 50-over tournament – the Vijay Hazare Trophy, also names as the Ranji One-Day Trophy.

Named after the legendary Indian cricketer Vijay Hazare, the tournament began back in 2002-03. The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. There are a total of 38 teams taking part, spread across four groups – Elite A, Elite B, Elite C and Plate. A and B have nine teams each while C and Plate comprise 10.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for GUJ vs TRP

My Dream11 Team

Parthiv Patel , M Juneja, B Merai (captain), B Ghosh (vice-captain), Axar Patel, P Chawla, M Murasingh, M Kumar​, R Kalaria, Kathan Patel, A Sarkar​.

The match starts at 9:00 AM IST.

GUJ vs TRP Predicted 11

Gujarat (Probable XI): Parthiv Patel (captain and wicket-keeper), Kathan Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Bhargav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Tripura (Probable XI): Tanmay Mishra, Ajoy Sarkar, Bishal Ghosh, Abhijit Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Manisankar Murasingh (captain), Milind Kumar, Udiyan Bose, Joydeep Banik (wicket-keeper), Pratyush Singh, Harmeet Singh.

SQUADS:

Gujarat Squad: Parthiv Patel (captain and wicket-keeper), Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Bhargav Merai, Rujul Bhatt, Axar Patel, Hardik Patel, Piyush Chawla, Karan Patel, Dhruv Raval, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Ripal Patel

Tripura Squad: Manisankar Murasingh (captain), Joydeep Banik (wicket-keeper), Tanmay Mishra, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Majumder, Milind Kumar, Nirupam Chowdhary, Udiyan Bose, Abhijit Sarkar, Bishal Ghosh, Chiranjit Paul, Pratyush Singh, Nirupam Sen, Ajoy Sarkar, Rajat Dey, Neelambuj Vats

Check Dream11 Prediction / GUJ Dream11 Team / Tripura Dream11 Team / TRP Dream11 Team / Gujarat Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more