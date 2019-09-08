DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 6 GUY vs BAR at Providence Stadium, Guyana: After failing to cross the last hurdle in 2018, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have started their 2019 Carribean Premier League campaign in the best manner possible. They have kickstarted their bid to win the title this time with two wins in as many matches. The Warriors came on top of St Lucia Zouks by 13 runs in their first match of the season.

The second match saw a much better all-round performance from the Guyana-based team. Bowling first, they restricted St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 153/8. A 63-run opening partnership saw the team got off to a flying start. Shimron Hetmeyer was the star of the night as he played an unbeaten knock of 47-ball 75. Riding on his dominating performance, the Guyana Amazon Warriors won the match by eight wickets. They will now face Barnados Tridents who will take the field in this year’s CPL for the first time.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents will take place at 2 AM (IST)!

Time: 2:30 AM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope.

Batsmen: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer, Alex Hales.

All-rounders: JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Shoaib Malik.

Bowlers: Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane.

My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer, Alex Hales, Shai Hope, JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Probable Playing XIs —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane.

SQUADS —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Saurabh Netravalkar, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano, Qais Ahmad, Imran Tahir.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh.

