Dream11 Team GUY vs BAR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Qualifier 1 Between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League 2019: Sitting at the top of the points table, Guyana Amazon Warriors will square off against Barbados Tridents at the Providence Stadium, Guyana in the Qualifier 1 of the CPL 2019.

The winner of the Qualifier 1 will make it to the final while the loser, having finished in the top two after the league stage, will get another chance to reach the summit clash as they face the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier 2.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents will take place at 00.30 AM (IST).

Time: 01.00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Brandon King

All-Rounders – Shoaib Malik, Jean-Paul Duminy, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Green, Chandrapaul Hemraj

Bowlers – Harry Gurney, Imran Tahir

Johnson Charles, Imran Tahir, Harry Gurney, Shakib Al Hasan, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shoaib Malik (c), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chris Green, Jean-Paul Duminy (vice-captain), Shimron Hetmyer.

GUY vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford

Barbados Tridents: Jean-Paul Duminy, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Ashley Nurse, Johnson Charles (wk), Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh

SQUADS

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shoaib Malik (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Veerasammy Permaul, Qais Ahmad, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles (wk), Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ashley Nurse, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Josh Lalor, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Roshon Primus, Leniko Boucher, Joshua Bishop

