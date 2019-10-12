Dream11 Prediction

Team Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents Finals Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Final GAW vs BAR at Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad:

After 33 mouthwatering games full of sixes, wickets and entertainment, it has boiled down to the final two sides wh will lock horns for the coveted CPL title. Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Tridents in the summit clash and it promises to be a cracker. While the Warriors remain unbeaten in the tournament after 11 straight wins, the Tridents didn’t start off well but did bounce back with the likes of Hayden Walsh and Shakib Al Hasan stitching a sensational run to the finals.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents will take place at 02.00 AM (IST).

Time: 02.30 AM IST

Venue: Brain Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

GAW vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Brandon King, Alex Hales, Ashley Nurse

All-Rounders –Shakib Al Hasan (C)

Bowlers – Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney

My Dream11 Team

Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (VC), Brandon King, Alex Hales, Ashley Nurse, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney

GAW vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicolas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder (C), Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Raymon Reifer, Ashley Nurse

SQUADS

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Josh Lalor, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicolas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Keegan Simmons, Ben Laughlin, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Clinton Pestano

