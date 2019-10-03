Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team GUY vs JAM – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 29 Between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2019: Sitting at the top of the points table, Guyana Amazon Warriors will host Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium, Guyana in the 29th match of the CPL 2019.

In their first encounter of CPL 2019, Guyana Amazon Warriors had sealed a comprehensive 81-run win over Jamaica Tallawahs on the back of a dominating batting performance.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 3 AM (IST).

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chris Gayle,

All-Rounders – Shoaib Malik, Dwayne Smith, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green

Bowlers – Jade Dernbach, Shamar Springer, Imran Khan

Shoaib Malik (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chris Gayle, Romario Shepherd, Chris Green, Dwayne Smith, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jade Dernbach, Shamar Springer, Imran Khan

GUY vs JAM Probable Playing XIs —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shoaib Malik (captain), Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (captain), Liton Das, Trevon Griffith, Ramaal Lewis, Imran Khan, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jade Dernbach, Shamar Springer

SQUADS —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shoaib Malik(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Veerasammy Permaul, Qais Ahmad, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle, Glenn Phillips(w), Dwayne Smith, Liton Das, Chadwick Walton(c), Trevon Griffith, Ramaal Lewis, Shamar Springer, Imran Khan, Zahir Khan, Jerome Taylor, Jade Dernbach, George Worker, Steven Jacobs, Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Javelle Glen, Derval Green

