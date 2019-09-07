Dream11 Team Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 4 SKN vs GUY at Providence Stadium, Guyana: With a 13-run victory in their first match against St Lucia Zouks, the Guyana Amazon Warriors had a perfect start to this year’s campaign in Carribean Premier League. Their home stadium provided ample assistance to the slow-bowlers, making life easier for the Guyana spinners.

Batting first, the home team posted 155/9 as most of the batsmen came up with the 20s and 30s. Defending the total, the Guyana bowlers put up a good display to restrict the opponents after conceding 52 in the first powerplay. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, lost against the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the tournament opener. The Carlos Brathwaite-led, after suffering defeat in the closely-fought contest, would be hoping for a turnaround against the Warriors. The Patriots had a good start to their chase of Knight Riders’ 152 but failed to accelerate in the latter part of the innings and were bundled for 141.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 5 AM (IST)!

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran.

Batsmen: Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis.

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul.

Bowlers: Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit.

My Dream11 Team

Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit.

Probable Playing XIs —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kjorn Ottley, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir.

SQUADS —

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Veerasammy Permaul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano, Qais Ahmad, Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kjorn Ottley, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Laurie Evans, Aaron Jones, Sharmarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Jordan.

