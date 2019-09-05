Dream11 Predictions

Team Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 2 GAW vs SLZ at Providence Stadium in Guyana: Day 2 holds a lot of interest as some of the big names would take the field. Players like Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Rahkeem Cornwall and Thisara Perera would be in action. Both the teams would be playing their opening match of the tournament and would hope to start on a winning note. The Amazon Warriors start their campaign against St Lucia Zouks, who have been finalists four times but lost all four.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium in Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Hardus Viljoen, Fawad Ahmed, Krishmar Santokie, Kesrick Williams.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Chris Green, Shadab Khan, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Saurabh Netravalkar, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Clinton Pestano, Qais Ahmad.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre McCarthy, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Hardus Viljoen, Fawad Ahmed, Krishmar Santokie, Kesrick Williams, Colin de Grandhomme, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Christopher Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis.

