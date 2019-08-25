Dream11 Prediction

Team Hampshire vs Essex South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match HAM vs ESS at Rose Bowl in Southampton: Both the sides have had a similar season, as Hampshire and Essex are both placed in the bottom half of the table. A big surge is required from both sides if they want to make the eliminator. Essex will have an outside advantage and the edge over their opponents as they beat them earlier this month.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Hampshire vs Essex will take place at 06:30 PM (IST).

Time: 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Hampshire vs Essex Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Adam Whealer

Batters – James Vince (C), Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence

All-Rounders – Chris Morris, Liam Dawson (VC)

Bowlers – Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa

My Dream11 Team

Adam Whealer, James Vince (C), Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Chris Morris, Liam Dawson (VC), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa

Hampshire vs Essex Probable Playing 11

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Rilee Russouw, Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood

Essex: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Waller, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa

SQUADS–

Hampshire: James Vince (C), Rilee Russouw, Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald, Tom Alsop, Mason Crane, Ryan Stevenson

Essex: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Waller, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa, James Porter, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook

