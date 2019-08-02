Dream11 Prediction

Team Hampshire vs Glamorgan Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match HAM vs GLA at Rose Bowl, Southampton: Hampshire will look to hold on to the momentum they have gained with two back-to-back wins after three straight losses. For Glamorgan, it is an uphill task as they are yet to register a win.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Hampshire vs Glamorgan will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Chris Cooke

Batsmen – David Lloyd, James Vince (C), Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, Daniel Douthwaite

Bowlers – Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Andrew Salter (VC)

My Dream XI Team

Chris Cooke, David Lloyd, James Vince (C), Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Andrew Salter (VC)

HAM vs GLO Probable Playing 11

Team Hampshire (Playing XI): Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane.

Team Glamorgan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram (C), Billy Root, Chris Cooke (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Lukas Carey, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange.

