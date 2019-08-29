DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Hampshire vs Middlesex South Group Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match HAM vs MID at Rose Bowl, Southampton: In what is slotted to be a crucial South Group encounter, Hampshire will see Middlesex. Placed at number seven in the points table, Hampshire find themselves in a do-or-die situation in their latest outing. They need to win both their remaining matches to stand any chance for a qualification in the knockouts. However, their luck now holds with the results of the other teams.

Middlesex, on the other hand, look slightly out of momentum after being dismantled from their winning tracks. Sitting at number, they will, however, fancy their chances against Hampshire which will also mark the return of AB de Villiers. Though they will miss the service of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who left to respond to his national calling. Mohammad Hafeez is set to replace him in the team.

TOSS – The toss between Hampshire and Middlesex will take place at 10:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: John Simpson.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Sam Northeast.

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, Paul Stirling.

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter.

HAM vs MID My Dream XI Team

AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan (C), Sam Northeast, John Simpson, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, Paul Stirling, Chris Wood, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter.

Probable Playing XIs —

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Wood.

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter.

SQUADS–

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Wood, Tom Alsop, Ian Holland, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane.

Middlesex: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Tom Barber, George Scott, James Harris.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HAM Dream11 Team/ MID Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Middlesex Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.