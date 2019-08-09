Dream11 Team Hampshire vs Somerset South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match HAM vs SOM at Rose Bowl, Ageas Oval in Southampton: Somerset staged a memorable comeback after consecutive defeats to notch up a big win in their last game against Essex. Babar Azam was in prime form and it was riding on his performance that they came out of their losing streak. They would be hoping for a similar kind of effort by the Pakistan batsman when they take the field against Hampshire.

Hampshire share the same fate that of their opponents as they have managed to win only three out of their seven league games so far. The James Vince-led team won three back to back matches before their winning streak came crashing against Kent in the last match.

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Hampshire and Somerset will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Ageas Oval in Southampton.

Hampshire vs Somerset Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Eddie Byrom.

All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris.

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Jerome Taylor.

Hampshire vs Somerset Dream11 Team

Babar Azam, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Eddie Byrom, Tom Banton, Roelof van der Merwe, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Jerome Taylor.

Hampshire vs Somerset Probable Playing 11

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Kyle Abbott, Brad Taylor, Chris Wood.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald.

SQUADS–

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Kyle Abbott, Brad Taylor, Chris Wood, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson, Ian Holland.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Tim Groenewald, George Bartlett, Ollie Sale, Jamie Overton.

