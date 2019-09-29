DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HAR vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 114 Between Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula: In the second match of “Super Sunday”, hosts Haryana Steelers will take on a strong Gujarat Fortunegiants unit at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula. Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to continue their dominance after defeating Tamil Thalaivas by 29 points last night as their race for a top 6 spot enters its home stretch. Haryana had to face disappointment in their opening home leg fixture as they lost by seven points to UP Yoddha. Team’s star raider – Vikash Kandola had an off day as he only managed to score just five points in 16 raids in that match.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will look to continue their dominance after defeating Tamil Thalaivas by 29 points on Saturday as their race for a top 6 spot enters its home stretch. Sonu Jaglan scored a game-high 15 raid points, while Rohit Gulia continued his good run by adding another Super 10 to his name.

Head-to-head: Haryana Steelers 4 – 2 Gujarat Fortunegiants. 1 Tie.

TOSS – The toss between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Sonu Jaglan, Vikas Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai are must-haves in your fantasy 7’s of PKL 2019.

Defenders: The strength of Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil and experienced Dharamaraj Cheralathan in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Both Rohit Gulia and Pankaj are good options for the all-rounders. The duo are in good form, they will be wise picks for the fantasy side.

My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kandola (vc), Sonu Jaglan, Vinay, Rohit Gulia, Pankaj (C), Dharamaraj Cheralathan and Ravi Kumar.

HAR vs GUJ Predicted Starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Sunil.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar / Amit (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, More GB, Rohit Gulia, Pankaj, Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Tanwar.

