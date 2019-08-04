Dream11 Team Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match HAR vs TAM at Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna: In the first match on Sunday, Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas would be locking horns with each other. Both the teams have had defeat in their last outings and would be keen to revive their fate.

Haryana Steelers, after losing the last game to Jaipur Pink Panthers, will again be without the service of their star raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai and Vikash Khandola. Young raider Naveen has been a find for the Steelers as he has been leading the attacking line for his team in this year’s PKL. Also, captain Dharamraj Cheralathan has led his time with examples and should look to continue it throughout the season.

For the Thalaivas, this season has been all about heartbreak. They have suffered two one-point defeats and would be determined to have their nerves under control in crunch situations. The team has looked balanced with the defenders and the raiders doing their job, more or less, to perfection. However, the star raider Rahul Chaudhury is yet to find his best form.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

My Dream11 Team

Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Naveen, Manjeet Chillar (C), Selvamani K, Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Seven–

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Naveen, Selvamani K, Vikas Kale and Parveen.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet.

