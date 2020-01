Dream11 Tips And Tricks

Pakistan has already won the series 2-0 and now while they look to blank Bangladesh, the Mahmadullah-led side will look to save the blushes when they take on the hosts for one ast time in the T20Is at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Monday. Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez have been in good form and would hope to continue that. Bangladesh have a mountain to climb and it will not be easy.

Keeper – Liton Das

Batters – Tamim Iqbal (VC), Babar Azam (C), Shoaib Malik, Naim Sheikh, Ahsan Ali

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Haris Rauf

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Ahsan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Amad Butt, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shafiul Islam

