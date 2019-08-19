DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HT vs BT KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Hubli Tigers vs Bellary Tuskers T20 clash at M.Chinnaswamy, Benglauru: The KPL 2019 juggernaut rolls on as Hubli Tigers take on Bellary Tuskers in the match number 6 of the T20 extravaganza at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be the second game of the season for both these teams and they’ll look to add more points to their tally. Tigers were outdone in their previous match against the Shivamogga Lions. The team struggled in both the batting as well as the bowling departments leading to a dismal show.

On the other hand, the Tuskers were lucky to get over the line in the match against the Belagavi Panthers. They managed to hold on to their nerves in a humdinger of an encounter and won that game by five runs. This time, though, they will want to put up a better show and get the better of the Hubli Tigers.

TOSS – The toss between Hubli Tigers and Bellary Tuskers will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – C Gautham

Batters – Mohammad Taha, K Shrijith, D Padikal

All-Rounders – A Somanna, K Gowtham, C Karthik, A Kazi

Bowlers – M Patel, A Shetty, P Krishna

My Dream XI Team

CM Gautam (wk), Mir Kaunian Abbas, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravikumar Samarth, Avinash D, D Negi, Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Darshan MB, Shubhang Hegde, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna (vc).

Probable Playing XIs —

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Shishir Bhavane, Pawan KB, R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Mahesh Patel, Luvnith Sisodia, KL Srijith, Mithrakanth Yadav, Abhilash Shetty.

Bellary Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Sharath Srinivas, Zeeshan A Sayeed

SQUADS —

Hubli Tigers (From): Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Shishir Bhavane, KB Pawan, KL Shrijith, Praveen Dubey, Vinay Kumar (C), Aditya Somanna, Mitrakanth Yadav, Mahesh Patel, Abilash Shetty, Shivil Koushik, David Mathias, M Vishwanathan, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar, Vidyadhar Patil

Bellary Tuskers (From): Abhishek Reddy, Karthik CA, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (wk/C), Krishnappa Gowtham, Zeeshan Ali Sayeed, Srinivas Sharath, Abrar Kazi, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna, KP Appanna, Nizar Niyas, Santok Singh, Ruchir Joshi, Gaurav Dhiman, Vishnu Priyan, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa

