DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HT vs SL KPL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions T20 clash at M.Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru: One of the most consistent side in the last three editions of Karnataka Premier League (KPL) – Hubli Tigers will begin their campaign in the 2019 edition versus Shivanogga Lions on Saturday. Once again the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match which is slated to begin at 3 PM local time. The Tigers finished in the top two in the previous two editions of the KPL but were knocked out in the semi-finals only. They were the runners up in the 2016 edition as they conceded a big total in the final.

Meanwhile, the Shivamogga Lions lost all the six matches they played in the previous edition. They came into the KPL named Namma Shivamogga in 2015 edition. The Shivamogga based franchise turned into Shivamogga Lions but surely that change didn’t work for them as they wanted to happen.

TOSS – The toss between Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions will take place at 2.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 3 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Nihal Ullal

Batsmen – Mohammed Taha (VC), Shishir Bhavane, Arjun Hoysala

All-Rounders – Pavan Deshpande (C), R Vinay Kumar, Aditya Somanna

Bowlers – Mahesh Patel, T Pradeep, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun

My Dream XI Team

Mohammed Taha (vc), Shishir Bhavane, Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Pavan Deshpande (C), R Vinay Kumar, Aditya Somanna, Mahesh Patel, T Pradeep, Prithviraj Shekhawat and Abhimanyu Mithun

Probable Playing XIs —

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Shishir Bhavane, Vishwanath M, Pawan KB, David Mathias, R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Aditya Somanna, Vidyadhar Patil, Mahesh Patel, Shivil Kaushik.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, HS Sharath, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Nidhish M, Rohit K, Prashant S, T Pradeep.

SQUADS —

Hubli Tigers (From): Mohammed Taha, Parikshith Shetty, KB Pawan (wk), Aditya Somanna, Vidyadhar Patil, Shishir Bhavane, Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Mahesh Patel, Abilash Shetty, Luvnith Sisodia, Shivil Koushik, KL Shrijith, David Mathias, M Vishwanathan, Mitrakanth Yadav, Suraj Seshadri, Dheeraj Shashidhar

Shivamogga Lions (From): M Nidhish, Akshay Ballal, Pradeep Gangadhar, Nihal Ullal (wk), Prithviraj Shekawat, Pavan Deshpande, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Arjun Hoysala, HS Sharath, SP Manjunath, Sujit N Gowda, Prashanth S, Rishabh Singh, Rohith Gowda, Rohit K, K Hoysala, S Shivaraj, Pradeep T

Check Dream11 Prediction/ HT Dream11 Team/ SL Dream11 Team/ Hubli Tigers Dream11 Team/ Shivamogga Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.