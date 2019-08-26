DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters Karnataka Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Match 20 HT vs BB at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: The league stages of this season’s Karnataka Premier League will come to an end on Thursday. The first match of the day will see Hubli Tigers taking on Bengaluru Blasters in what will be a do-or-die game for both the teams. The Tigers have won only two out of their five matches and desperately need to win their last game against the Blasters to stand any chance to qualify for the semifinals.

Bengaluru also find themselves in a similar situation and share the same point with Hubli. However they sit just behind the Tigers as a result of low net run rate. But the scenario has been eased a little after Mysuru Warriors defeated Bellary Tuskers and the Blasters now need just a win against Hubli to qualify for the semis.

Date: August 27, 2018.

TOSS – The toss between Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Sharath BR.

Batsmen: Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Mohammed Taha, KL Srijith.

All-rounders: Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar, Aditya Somanna.

Bowlers: Bharath Dhuri, Mithrakanth Yadav, David Mathias.

HT vs BB My Dream11 Team

Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Mohammed Taha, KL Srijith, Sharath BR, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), Aditya Somanna, Bharath Dhuri, Mithrakanth Yadav, David Mathias.

HT vs BB Probable Playing 11

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Shishir Bhavane, Pawan KB/Vishwanath M, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), Aditya Somanna, David Mathias, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil.

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani.

Squads

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Shishir Bhavane, Pawan KB/Vishwanath M, KL Srijith, Praveen Dubey, R Vinay Kumar (C), Aditya Somanna, David Mathias, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Mahesh Patel, Shivil Kaushik, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Bengaluru Blasters: Sharath BR (WK), Rohan Kadam, Nikin Jose, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Naga Bharath, Manoj Bhandage, Bharath Dhuri, V Koushik, Rohan Raju, Bharath Devaraj, Anand Doddamani, Kishore Kamath, Anil IG, Nishant S Shekhawat, Aditya Goyal, Anuraj Bajpai, Muthanna Chandrasekhar, Kuldeep Kumar, Rishi Bopanna.

