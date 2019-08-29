Dream11 Predictions

Team Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions Karnataka Premier League 2019 Eliminator – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s KPL T20 Eliminator HT vs SL at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore: Both the sides will once again lock horns in KPL 2019, but this time the stakes are sky-high. In the previous encounter, the Lions defeated the Tigers by a massive margin. The team that will win the match will play the Belagavi Panthers for a spot in the finals where the Tuskers would be waiting.

TOSS – The toss between Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions will take place at 6:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Luvnith Sisodia

Batsmen – Mohammed Taha (VC), Nidhish M, Arjun Hoysala, Akshay Ballal

All-Rounders – Pavan Deshpande (C), R Vinay Kumar, Aditya Somanna

Bowlers – Shreyas Gopal, HS Sharath, T Pradeep

HT vs SL My Dream11 Team

Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammed Taha (VC), Nidhish M, Arjun Hoysala, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande (C), R Vinay Kumar, Aditya Somanna, Shreyas Gopal, HS Sharath, T Pradeep

Predicted XI

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Pawan KB, KL Srijith, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal, Aditya Somanna, Abhilash Shetty, Mithrakanth Yadav.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, Nidhish M, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), HS Sharath, Prashant S, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Rishabh Singh, T Pradeep.

Squads

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Pawan KB, KL Srijith, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal, Aditya Somanna, Abhilash Shetty, Mithrakanth Yadav, Shishir Bhavane, Vishwanath M, Suraj Seshadri, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar, Vidyadhar Patil, Mahesh Patel, Shivil Kaushik.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, Nidhish M, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), HS Sharath, Prashant S, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Rishabh Singh, T Pradeep, Manjunath SP, Sujith N Gowda, Rohit K, Hoysala K, Rohit Gowda, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

