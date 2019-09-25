DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HYD vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 106 Between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Eyeing to close the gap for the top spot against league leader Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on Telugu Titans in an exciting battle of Pro Kabaddi League season 7. With the playoffs berth already but sealed, Bengal will be looking to keep momentum on their side with a second win in Jaipur. Titans, on the other hand, are aiming for a better show as they still vying to make it to the knockouts of the PKL 2019. A loss against Warriors will put Telugu Titans on the brink of elimination after non-performing Tamil Thalaivas.

After securing a spot in the playoffs, Bengal will meanwhile look to test their bench strength going forward into the competition. Coach BC Ramesh will expect his players to showcase the same hunger and tenacity with which they have performed whole season.

Head-to-head: Telugu Titans 3 – 8 Bengal Warriors. 4 Ties.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Siddarth Desai and K Prapanjab are must-haves in all teams while Sukesh Hegde is another brilliant option to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal and Vishal Bharadwaj in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh’s selection for his spot is almost a no-brainer. Apart from him Farhad Milaghardan is another brilliant pick for this spot.

My Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh (C), Baldev Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, K Prapanjan, Siddharth Desai (vc), Jeeva Kumar, Vishal Bharadwaj.

HYD vs BEN Predicted Starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (All-rounder).

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R)

