Team HYD vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 94 Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall:

Delhi has been in brilliant form this season winning 12 out of 15 games thus far. They would like to carry their winning momentum when they lock horns with the Titans. Delhi would like to ensure they enter the playoffs high-on-confidence. It has been the defence of Delhi that has done the trick. Their defence boasts of players like Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal. For Titans, it has been a one-man show as Siddharth Desai has delivered on most occasions. But, what has let them down is the fact that he has not got support from anyone else. They would hope to give Delhi a run for their money when they face-off.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Siddharth Desai (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R).

All-rounders: Meraj Sheykh, Farhad Milaghardan.

Defenders: Joginder Narwal (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).

My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Meraj Sheykh, Farhad Milaghardan, Joginder Narwal (D), Ravinder Pahal (D)

Probable Starting XIs

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Anil Kumar (All-Rounder).

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

